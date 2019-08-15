A Baton Rouge man's child pornography conviction and 15-year prison sentence were affirmed Thursday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Christopher G. Waguespack, 40, shared more than 400 photographs of girls ages 6 to 10, some partially undressed and some nude, a Louisiana Attorney General's Office affidavit alleged in 2015.

He also was accused of sending videos of girls ages 9 to 13 engaging in sexually explicit acts, the affidavit stated.

Waguespack used his computer to search for, download, store, categorize and share images of children under the age of 12 engaged in explicit sexual activity, federal prosecutors said. He tried to conceal his misconduct and evade detection by law enforcement by using anti-forensic software, wiping software and encryption on his computer, prosecutors said.

A Baton Rouge federal court jury convicted him in 2017 of possessing and distributing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles ordered Waguespack to be supervised for 10 years after he's released from prison.