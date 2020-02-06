A Baton Rouge federal court jury ordered a former Louisiana State Penitentiary guard to pay an ex-Angola inmate $750,000 after deciding Thursday that he sexually assaulted the prisoner multiple times in early 2014.

The eight-person jury, however, said the former inmate did not prove that then-Angola Warden Burl Cain and two other wardens at the prison failed to protect him from substantial risk of harm.

The former prisoner alleged in a lawsuit against Cain, current deputy wardens Leslie Dupont and Joseph Lemartiniere, and ex-guard Tyler Holliday that he filed a complaint with Angola officials on March 13, 2014, but wasn't moved to another state prison until March 24, 2014.

The ex-inmate claimed Holliday sexually assaulted him seven times, with the last assault coming on March 22, 2014 — after his complaint was filed.

Holliday resigned on March 26, 2014, amid the prison's investigation into the inmate's claims and was arrested three months later, but not based on the prisoner's allegations. He was booked on malfeasance in office after telling West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputies he had masturbated at work, an arrest report stated.

Holliday was not formally charged with a crime. He was allowed to enter a pretrial program designed for first-time offenders of nonviolent crimes that does not require an admission of guilt for eligibility purposes.

The Advocate has not identified the former inmate because he is a sexual assault victim. The man, who was serving time at Angola on a manslaughter conviction, is now on parole and no longer in state custody.

Cain, the longtime Angola warden, announced in late 2015 that he was stepping down. His abrupt announcement came after a probe by The Advocate that revealed his business ties to a family member of an Angola inmate and to the close friend of another inmate at the same prison.