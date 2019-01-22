A Baton Rouge man convicted of robbing the Capitol One Bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard at gunpoint in November 2015 will be sentenced April 23.

Timothy Pugh, 32, was found guilty late Friday of armed robbery, aggravated criminal damage to property and felon in possession of a firearm.

Pugh entered the bank with a semi-automatic pistol, demanded money from the teller and ran away with about $3,200. He fired off one round as he escaped.

His first trial last summer ended in a mistrial when a jury could not reach a verdict.