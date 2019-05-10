Calling a Baton Rouge judge's award of $96,000 in damages "abusively low," a state appeals court has ordered Rouzan developer Tommy Spinosa's company to pay $480,000 to two property owners for building homes on an access road they own.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal previously ordered Spinosa's 2590 Associates LLC to restore Dr. Bob Welch and Danny Hoover's rights to the original servitude running from their property to Glasgow Avenue, off Perkins Road.

But Spinosa's company proposed a relocated servitude, which was approved by state District Judge Janice Clark in September 2017. The judge at that time also awarded $96,000 to Welch and Hoover.

The property owners appealed, arguing that Clark failed to restore their rights and possession to the 472-foot-long by 30-foot-wide servitude in violation of the 1st Circuit's previous rulings in the long-running dispute. Welch and Hoover also argued the $96,000 in damages was excessively low.

Spinosa's company claimed the award was excessively high and argued the property owners' claims amounted to no more than inconvenience caused by construction in their neighborhood.

The appellate court ruled Thursday in favor of Welch and Hoover, noting that their original servitude gave them private access to their property, but the proposed relocated servitude is a public access servitude.

The appeals court amended Clark's September 2017 ruling and said the proposed servitude is to be designated as a private access servitude.

In awarding Welch and Hoover a combined $480,000, the 1st Circuit cited Spinosa's company's "conscious indifference" to the property owners' rights and said the company acted in bad faith.