A judge on Friday denied a convicted Baton Rouge rapist's request for a new trial after concluding that a black female juror's allegation of racial bias and intimidation against several white male jurors was not corroborated by any of her fellow jurors.

Ad hoc Judge Bruce Bennett's ruling in the case of Sedrick Hills, who is black, came after an extraordinary proceeding in which 11 of the jurors and two alternate jurors testified one at a time in open court. One juror is deceased.

Marion Lathan, who is black, stated in a notarized affidavit after the trial that she heard a white male juror say, "Let's convict this n***** already, I am ready to go play golf." She claims the man also said, "The n***** should have just taken a plea deal anyway."

"I am not convinced … that the statements were made," Bennett ruled from the bench Friday.

Hills, 44, was convicted in August 2018 of forcible rape and another sexual assault-related charge. The verdicts were 11-1 and 10-2, respectively.

Lathan, who voted not guilty on both counts, claimed the racially charged comments came during a lunch break the day before the jury deliberated and found Hills guilty. She also said a group of white male jurors bullied and intimidated the other jurors.

Bennett set a Nov. 7 sentencing date for Hills and had him taken into custody. Hills had been free on bail.

Robert Tucker Sr., who represents Hills, told the judge he will file an appeal.

State District Judge Trudy White previously granted Hills' request for a new trial based on Lathan's affidavit and her closed-door testimony in December, but a state appeals court threw out the judge's order and ordered that a hearing be held "to determine whether the alleged statements played a role in reaching the verdict and, if so, whether the effect was so prejudicial as to require a new trial."

Hills was convicted of raping a female teenager in 2003.