An ex-LSU student accused in the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver wants his indictment thrown out because a computer glitch kept anyone born after mid-1993 from serving on grand juries or trial juries in East Baton Rouge Parish for more than seven years.

Matthew Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was indicted on negligent homicide by an East Baton Rouge jury in March 2018 and is scheduled to stand trial July 8. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

The computer glitch was discovered earlier this year during jury selection in Baton Rouge in a capital murder case from Caddo Parish.

The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled in the Caddo case in April that East Baton Rouge's jury pool was "improperly constituted" and ordered a new pool that included persons born after June 2, 1993.

Naquin's attorney, John McLindon, argues in a motion filed last week that the process of selecting grand jurors and trial jurors was flawed when the grand jury was picked in Naquin's case.

McLindon is asking state District Judge Beau Higginbotham to hear the motion Friday.

Other motions to quash grand jury indictments have been filed in the 19th Judicial District Court in the wake of the revelation of the computer glitch and the Supreme Court's ruling.

'We're kind of starting over': East Baton Rouge Parish jury pool issue resolved Jury trials that have been on hold in East Baton Rouge Parish since earlier this month will resume May 28 now that the parish's jury pool has …

Last month, state District Judge Richard Anderson denied David Bueso's motion for a new trial and sentenced the 21-year-old Honduran man to life in prison on his second-degree murder conviction in the 2017 bludgeoning death of his former roommate in the Gardere area of Baton Rouge.

Bueso's appellate attorneys argued that his grand jury and trial jury were both unconstitutionally flawed.