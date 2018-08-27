The trial of a Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting a Plank Road tire shop employee during a botched 2016 robbery has been pushed back to Sept. 17.

Curtis Lee Brown Jr., 22, was previously set to stand trial Monday on second-degree murder and armed robbery in the killing of 25-year-old Jonathan Sam, but witness scheduling issues prompted the delay.

Sam died Nov. 10, 2016, while trying to stop a holdup outside G&T Tires.

He was putting air into a customer's tires when Brown showed up and apparently tried to meet with, and then rob, one of the shop's patrons, the store's owner has said.

Tips from the public helped identify Brown as the suspected gunman from surveillance footage, authorities have said. He was arrested in Dallas a month after the shooting.

At the time of the incident, Brown was on parole following a 2010 conviction for armed robbery and attempted murder, police said.

Brown, of 2425 Iroquois St., faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.

State District Judge Lou Daniel is presiding over the case.