The Louisiana Judiciary Commission is recommending that 71-year-old Baton Rouge City Court Judge Johnell Matthews be removed from office or involuntarily retired, which is a complete reversal of what a commission-appointed hearing officer decided earlier this year.

The nine-member commission -- a panel of judges, lawyers and laypersons -- contends Matthews is constitutionally barred from office because she reached the state's mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 before her election last year.

Matthews and her attorney, Mary Olive Pierson, strongly disagree — as did the hearing officer, retired Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge Carolyn Gill-Jefferson, in May.

Matthews was 69 when a primary election was scheduled to take place, but the vote was twice delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic — and she turned 70 in the interim.

In its recommendation filed at the Supreme Court, the Judiciary Commission called Matthews' situation "extremely unique and exceedingly unfortunate"

"While the Commission is sympathetic to (her) situation and realizes that pandemic-related delays were out of her control, her argument did not provide any legal authority for the Commission to ignore what it deemed clear and unequivocal jurisprudence that constitutionally bars her from serving as a judge," commission special counsel Michelle Beaty and assistant special counsel Lantz Savage argue in the filing.

Only the state Supreme Court has the power to grant Matthews a COVID-19 related exception, they added.

The commission's recommendation, which came by a vote of 8-1, is now in the hands of the Supreme Court, which has scheduled a hearing Oct. 20. The high court is the only body that can remove a sitting judge.

"After winning numerous legal battles in every level of courts and even winning the totally correct decision by the Commission appointed Hearing Officer, to say that the Commission decision was a shock and disappointment would be a gross understatement," Pierson said.

In her May recommendation to the commission, Gill-Jefferson wrote that it "is clear that had the election proceeded as planned, Judge Matthews would have assumed judicial office before her seventieth birthday on June 7, 2020 without any issue."

"But due to the pandemic, and through no fault of her own, she did not take office until September 9, 2020 — after her seventieth birthday," the hearing officer wrote.

Sitting judges who turn 70 during a term can serve out the rest of that term.

Pierson notes that the COVID-19 election delays "were the single cause of her situation."

"A situation, by the way, that the Supreme Court has already granted several exemptions to others negatively affected by the Court and Executive ordered delays," she says.

In support of her pandemic-related argument, Pierson has cited two state Supreme Court decisions last year -- one involving Baton Rouge state district Judge Chip Moore and the other the state bar exam -- in which the justices took the pandemic into consideration in their reasoning.

Moore was hospitalized due to the virus and was unable to personally sign his qualifying papers by the July 24, 2020, deadline, but the high court ruled that the extraordinary pandemic should not knock Moore out of his reelection bid.

The justices allowed Moore's campaign chairman to sign the judge's papers so Moore could appear on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot. The justices said Moore only had to sign them by the day before that election, which he ultimately did. Moore was then reelected after his two challengers dropped out.

The Judiciary Commission's lawyers noted in their filing to the Supreme Court that the case involving Moore is distinguishable from Matthews' because it involved "a state statute concerning a ministerial action and not a Constitutional provision."

In the bar exam matter, the Supreme Court announced in summer 2020 that it would grant "diploma privilege" to some recent law school graduates, allowing them to practice law without taking the July 2020, exam, which the court canceled due to logistical difficulties caused by coronavirus-driven restrictions.

Gill-Jefferson also rejected the commission's claim that Matthews has brought the judiciary into disrepute by continuing to serve.

Matthews soundly defeated lawyer Whitney Higginbotham Greene in an August 2020 runoff. Greene is the daughter of retired state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and former 19th Judicial District Judge Leo Higginbotham.

Baton Rouge state District Judge William Morvant, the 1st Circuit and the state Supreme Court have all previously ruled in Matthews' favor. The high court previously voted 5-2 not to suspend Matthews while the Judiciary Commission matter is pending.

State voters reaffirmed their support for the judicial age limit in 2014.