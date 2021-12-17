After about a third of East Baton Rouge Parish public defenders quit during a leadership change this summer, the office has replaced many of them, the new leader says — but few of the new hires have trial experience, even as the parish faces an unprecedented murder rate.

Lisa Parker, East Baton Rouge's chief public defender, took over this July. Her predecessor, Mike Mitchell, headed the office for 27 years before departing to work for the Louisiana Public Defender Board.

One in three attorneys in the office quit between July and November, further burdening a team already struggling with caseloads well above the national average.

In comments made to the Louisiana Public Defender Board Optimal Funding Group on Friday afternoon, Parker said she has filled those vacant positions. But she said the new hires lack courtroom experience.

"Right now the staff is very — I don't want to say new — but I'll say inexperienced," she said. "I would say I have eight attorneys in the office that have trial experience, and that would include myself."

Parker and her chief of trials are working to train the new recruits "to be prepared to handle the caseloads that we have," she added. And as the parish murder rate skyrockets, more cases that require seasoned attorneys will be assigned to the office.

The parish has recorded 143 homicides with two weeks still left in 2021, according to records maintained by The Advocate. That number dwarfs the previous record high of 114 in 2020.

The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, crimes that police classify under the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter. The data is preliminary and could change if some cases are later ruled accidental or justified and vice versa.

State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns praised Parker before she spoke, saying that "she has taken on a tremendous burden, a tremendous challenge" in overseeing the office.

"I’ve seen the efforts she’s put forward in the 19th," he said. "We’re still getting our feet under us about what we’re doing over there, but I think she’s doing a very good job."

Bob Noel, director of training for the LPDB, pointed out in the meeting that East Baton Rouge leads the state in the number of cases where defendants face a possible life without parole sentence, with 154 cases open "as we speak today."

Parker said there is a "more experienced attorney" assigned to these cases who is not in court daily.

In addition to the overwhelming number of serious felonies and new staff to work those cases, Parker said the office is also struggling with retention, like many across the state.

Other jurisdictions are smaller, she said, and require attorneys to be in court only a handful of days a month "and make more money than what they're making in a district where they're required to be in court every day."

"They'll take the opportunity to drive across the Atchafalaya," she said.

Convincing attorneys to stay will become more difficult in January, when the judges in the 19th Judicial District Court will start doing call-out on Saturday. That means attorneys will be required in court six days a week.

"We're trying to figure out exactly how we're going to staff Saturdays now with the short staff that we have," Parker said.

Most of these problems can be attributed to a lack of reliable funding for public defense across the state, Parker argued. Others at the meeting expressed similar concerns, pushing for legislators to develop a dedicated revenue stream rather than relying on the unstable intake of fines and fees.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the mayor's office has offered to fund part of the local public defender's office out of the city's budget in recent years — money not available in other jurisdictions. Parker said she is grateful, and that it helps.

But amid a lingering pandemic that previously shut down courthouses for weeks, and following Hurricane Ida's recent onslaught, she added that the office could use more.