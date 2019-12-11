A Baton Rouge man accused in a 2015 double homicide was sentenced to 75 years in prison Wednesday for the armed robbery of a store clerk 12 days later and then, two hours after that, trying to rob a hotel security guard.

The guard disarmed Jonathan Robertson of a pistol that was eventually traced back to the June 19, 2015, fatal shooting of Brandi Gilbert, of Plano, Texas, and Corrine Rayford, of Grapevine, Texas, authorities have said.

The 23-year-old women were shot in the head and found in a parked car on Boone Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Robertson, 29, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder but has not stood trial.

In light of the "significant term of imprisonment" that state District Judge Beau Higginbotham imposed Wednesday on Robertson, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said afterward that his office intends to meet with the homicide victims' families to discuss how to proceed with the murder charges.

Higginbotham scheduled a Feb. 21 status conference in the double homicide case.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Testimony at Robertson's trial in September on the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery counts indicated he wore an Atlanta Falcons cap during the July 1, 2015, incidents.

The armed robbery took place inside a Cracker Barrel store on Jefferson Highway near Barringer Foreman Road shortly after 1:50 a.m. A surveillance video of the robbery showed the robber wearing a Falcons cap. He took about $70.

The attempted armed robbery occurred in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn hotel on Valley Creek Drive off College Drive about 3:50 a.m. A Falcons hat was found near the security guard’s vehicle.

The victims in both crimes testified that their assailant was a black man armed with a black gun, wearing black clothes and a black glove, and sporting a Falcons hat with a sticker on the bill.

Robertson’s DNA was found on the hat, prosecutors said.

Neither robbery victim attended Robertson's sentencing, but the security guard, Warren Lands, submitted a letter that prosecutor Stuart Theriot read in court.

Lands called Robertson an "evil man" and "menace to society" who does not value human life.

Higginbotham noted that Robertson had two prior convictions, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple robbery.

"It is clear from your record that you believe other people's property is there for you to take," the judge told Robertson.

Robertson said he was sorry before Higginbotham sentenced him to 50 years for armed robbery and 25 years for attempted armed robbery, and ordered the terms to run consecutively.

Robertson's attorney, Margaret Lagattuta, said his convictions and sentence would be appealed.