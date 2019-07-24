A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in the fatal 2017 shooting of a 19-year-old woman on Gus Young Avenue.

Donnie Spencer, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the death of Erneisha Barnes. Spencer was standing trial on second-degree murder.

Spencer fired the fatal shot that hit Barnes while she sat in the passenger seat of a car on Oct. 26, 2017, according to police.

Barnes wasn't the target but was "in the wrong place at the wrong time," police said.

Spencer was sentenced by retired state District Judge Tony Marabella.