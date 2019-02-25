A Zachary man accused in the 2017 beating, stabbing and shooting death of his 11-month-old son was given a Sept. 9 trial date Monday.

Fabian Smith, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in the slaying of Jericho Smith.

+3 Zachary man pleads not guilty in October shooting, stabbing and beating death of infant son A Zachary man accused in the shocking October shooting, stabbing and beating death of his 11-month-old son pleaded not guilty Monday to second…

Coroner’s officials concluded Jericho died Oct. 14, 2017, of multiple gunshot and stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

A Zachary police detective testified in the case in November 2017 that the infant was shot in the head and neck, and had gunshot residue around his face — an indication that he was shot at close range.

+4 Slain Zachary infant had gunshot residue on his head, detective testifies at Fabian Smith's bond hearing An 11-month-old Zachary boy allegedly shot, stabbed and beaten to death by his father in October had gunshot residue on his head when police f…

The detective, Enoch Sims, said Smith told a neighbor, “I messed up, I messed up, I messed up.” Sims testified that Jericho’s then-2-year-old sibling told him, “My daddy killed the baby!”

Smith was the only adult in his Hancock Street home at the time of Jericho’s death, police have said. The baby’s mother was at work. A gun and knife were found inside the home.

Detectives believe Smith could have been under the influence of “some type of substance” because he said multiple times he couldn’t remember what happened “and the last thing that he could recall was picking up food from Burger King for the children,” a search warrant states.

Zachary police officer Cothern Williams, the first officer on the scene, has testified he saw Smith walk out of the house and heard him say, “My baby, my baby.”

Smith, who remains in custody, appeared briefly Monday in state District Judge Bonnie Jackson’s courtroom for a status hearing.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder. Second-degree cruelty to a juvenile carries up to 40 years.