A Zachary man accused in the 2017 beating, stabbing and shooting death of his 11-month-old son was given a Sept. 9 trial date Monday.

Fabian Smith, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in the slaying of Jericho Smith.

Coroner’s officials concluded Jericho died Oct. 14, 2017, of multiple gunshot and stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

A Zachary police detective testified in the case in November 2017 that the infant was shot in the head and neck, and had gunshot residue around his face — an indication that he was shot at close range.

The detective, Enoch Sims, said Smith told a neighbor, “I messed up, I messed up, I messed up.” Sims testified that Jericho’s then-2-year-old sibling told him, “My daddy killed the baby!”

Smith was the only adult in his Hancock Street home at the time of Jericho’s death, police have said. The baby’s mother was at work. A gun and knife were found inside the home.

Detectives believe Smith could have been under the influence of “some type of substance” because he said multiple times he couldn’t remember what happened “and the last thing that he could recall was picking up food from Burger King for the children,” a search warrant states.

Zachary police officer Cothern Williams, the first officer on the scene, has testified he saw Smith walk out of the house and heard him say, “My baby, my baby.”

Smith, who remains in custody, appeared briefly Monday in state District Judge Bonnie Jackson’s courtroom for a status hearing.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder. Second-degree cruelty to a juvenile carries up to 40 years.

