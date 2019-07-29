A prosecutor asked a judge Monday to revoke former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis' probation in a domestic violence case, citing his weekend arrest on another count of battery of a dating partner.

Davis, 22, pleaded guilty March 1 to two counts of battery on a dating partner and one count of violation of a protective order. He admitted punching his girlfriend in the stomach during an April 2018 fight at her apartment, and four months later pushing her onto a couch at his apartment during a fight that caused a small cut and bruised her lower leg.

State District Judge Richard Anderson, under the terms of a plea agreement, sentenced Davis to 18 months in prison with credit for time served but suspended much of the remaining time. He put Davis on probation for two years and said he could not have any contact with the woman he battered.

On Sunday, Davis was arrested after allegedly grabbing and pushing a dating partner. He was captured on video being physical with a woman while arguing with her, an arrest report states. The video also shows the victim pushing Davis away and telling him to get off her, the report says.

Davis admitted grabbing the victim by the arms and pushing her, adding that he did not hurt her. He apologized for the incident, the document states.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Melanie Fields filed a motion Monday asking Anderson to revoke the suspended sentence or probation.

It's unclear if the woman in Sunday's incident is the same woman involved in the past incidents, though the arrest document notes Davis and the victim have been dating on and off for about two years.

Davis was suspended from LSU's football team in August 2018 following the first domestic violence arrest, and he later left the university.