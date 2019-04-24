A week after affirming her boyfriend's second-degree murder conviction and life sentence, the state Supreme court has upheld a Walker woman's 35-year prison term for manslaughter in the 2015 slaying of her convicted molester.

Brittany Monk, who was 17 and seven months pregnant with Jace Crehan's child when the pair broke into Robert Noce Jr.'s Zachary trailer at night and killed him, claimed her sentence was excessive.

Noce, 47, was strangled, stabbed and stuffed inside a 55-gallon container.

Monk faced up to 40 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter and testifying at Crehan's 2017 trial in Baton Rouge. Then-state District Judge Tony Marabella later sentenced her to 35 years.

Without issuing written reasons, the Supreme Court denied Monk's appeal Monday. The justices did the same with Crehan's appeal on April 15.

Two weeks before his July 2015 death, Noce pleaded "no contest" to carnal knowledge of a juvenile involving Monk, now 21, when she was a child. He was put on probation.

In affirming her sentence last fall, a state appeals court said the facts of the case would have supported a second-degree murder conviction. A conviction on that charge could have carried a term of life in prison without parole.

Noce was a former boyfriend of Monk's mother and raised Monk for about 10 years after her mother abandoned her. He denied abusing Monk.

Crehan, 25, also of Walker, argued his killing of Noce was manslaughter -- a heat of passion crime -- rather than second-degree murder, which requires specific intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm.

In also upholding his conviction and sentence last fall, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal said Monk admitted that neither she nor Crehan had any contact with Noce from his 2012 arrest until his death and that Noce posed no threat to them.

Monk also testified at Crehan’s trial that her boyfriend wasn't upset by the resolution of Noce’s case, the appellate court added.

“The jury rejected (Crehan's) assertion that essentially he was 'forced' to kill Noce because of a 'failure of the judicial system,' and that his vigilante justice was somehow justified as a result,” the appeals court wrote.

Crehan admitted to detectives that he choked and stabbed Noce after dragging a sleeping Noce from his bed. Crehan said the knife he used was retrieved from Noce’s kitchen by Monk, at Crehan’s direction.

Monk testified she sprayed Noce in the face with a man’s body spray while Crehan wrestled with him. She denied stabbing Noce but admitted punching him 10 to 15 times while Crehan held him down.