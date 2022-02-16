A man on trial in the 2015 robbery and strangulation of a Highland Road couple for whom he worked testified Wednesday he doesn't know where a rifle, zip ties, duct tape and gloves used by his cousin during the attack came from, even though he drove his cousin to the couple's home that day.
Ernesto Alonso, who began testifying in his own defense Tuesday, insisted while being questioned by a prosecutor Wednesday that those items weren't in his truck when he and Frank Garcia drove by the home of Denis and Suzanne Duplantier on Oct. 18, 2015, and he decided to stop and introduce Garcia to them.
Alonso acknowledged, however, to East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings that he had previously disclosed to Garcia that Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, kept money in a safe inside the Highland Road home.
"Frank knew there was money in the safe because you told him," Cummings sternly said to Alonso. "Yes, in 2013," Alonso replied.
Garcia, 54, of Hollywood, Florida, pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the killings and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Alonso, 48, testified Tuesday and Wednesday that after he introduced Garcia to Denis Duplantier on Oct. 18, 2015, Garcia stepped out of the house briefly and then returned with a rifle and wearing gloves. Alonso told jurors it was Garcia who robbed the couple and then fastened plastic zip ties around their necks to kill them. Garcia also restrained Alonso with zip ties and duct tape during the attack, Alonso said.
"He showed up with a rifle, zip ties, tape and gloves without you knowing about?" Cummings asked incredulously.
Alonso, through a Spanish interpreter, said he could only guess that his cousin collected those items from an open storage room just outside the house.
"There was nothing inside my truck," he added.
Cummings hammered away at Alonso for inserting Garcia, who Alonso said belonged to a dangerous Cuban gang, into the lives of "Suzie" Duplantier, 70, and her husband.
"This is the man you took into Bubbie and Suzie's lives. You got him in there," the prosecutor said.
"I didn't know what he was going to do until he did what he did," explained Alonso, who lived rent-free on Nicholson Drive property owned by the couple.
Alonso said he only learned Garcia was a "monster" during the robbery and slayings.
Cummings also questioned why Alonso didn't try to stop his cousin at any point during the attack.
"You didn't do anything. You stood there," she said.
Alonso said Garcia was pointing the rifle at him and also threatened to harm Alonso's family back in Cuba.
"He attacked me verbally," Alonso said. "I was telling him he was crazy and why was he doing this?"
The defense rested its case Wednesday, setting the stage for closing arguments and jury deliberations Thursday. If Alonso is convicted of first-degree murder, he would be sentenced to life in prison.
Alonso testified Wednesday that Garcia first dragged a restrained Suzanne Duplantier into the master bedroom, where he assumes Garcia placed a zip tie around her neck. Garcia then tightened a zip tie around Denis Duplantier's neck after Alonso said he helped Garcia sit the man into a chair in the living room.
Alonso said he and Garcia loaded the victims' bodies into Denis Duplantier's red truck before Alonso drove the pickup to a Hammond truck stop and left it there. Garcia followed in Alonso's white truck, Alonso said.
Alonso's attorney, Dwight Doskey, objected at one point during Cummings' cross-examination of Alonso when the prosecutor said, "Let's talk about this story you have created and constantly changed."
In his first statement given to police on Oct. 21, 2015, Alonso denied any involvement whatsoever in the couple's slaying.
He testified Wednesday that he "lied for protection" from Garcia's threats against his family if he spoke to authorities.
"You showed absolutely no emotion when you were giving that interview," Cummings said, reminding Alonso that he called the Duplantiers his friends.
"Nobody can know inside how I was feeling," he responded.
When Cummings asked Alonso for proof that Garcia was dangerous, Alonso said the killing of the Duplantiers should be proof enough.
"Wouldn't we say the exact same thing for you!'' the prosecutor shot back.
Alonso conceded that his testimony Tuesday that Garcia taped the ankles of the Duplantiers and Alonso marked the first time he had ever made such a statement.
"So after 6 1/2 years you made up that scenario," Cummings said.
"It's not made up," Alonso insisted.
The prosecutor also said it wasn't until Alonso spoke with an FBI agent in September 2018 that Alonso revealed he held Denis Duplantiers feet down while Garcia tightened a zip tie around the man's neck.
"You held his feet? Were you trying to comfort him?" Cummings asked.
Alonso said he did so because Denis Duplantier was shaking and he didn't want him to fall out of the chair.
"He was fighting for his life!" the prosecutor said.
Cummings wrapped up her questioning of Alonso by posing a series of pointed queries.
"Isn't it true that you planned the entire thing? The robberies and the murders of Bubbie and Suzy?" she asked. "No. I didn't plan anything," he answered.
Alonso also denied the prosecutor's accusations that he "recruited" Garcia to take part in the robberies and killings, and that he used the pickup that Denis Duplantier helped him purchase two weeks before the double homicide as a "getaway vehicle."
"Isn't it true that you participated in it fully?" Cummings asked one more time. "No," Alonso said.
A crime scene investigator testified Tuesday that more than $159,900 in bills and coins believed stolen from the Duplantier home was recovered from Garcia's home in south Florida.
Alonso claims more than $20,000 of that money belonged to him.