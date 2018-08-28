An Oct. 1 trial date remains in place after two cousins accused in the 2015 kidnapping and slaying of an elderly Highland Road couple made separate court appearances Tuesday.

But before that date, Ernesto Llerena Alonso and Frank Garcia will return to state District Judge Trudy White's courtroom Sept. 13 for a motions hearing.

Alonso, 45, and Garcia, 50, are charged with first-degree murder in the October 2015 robbery, beating, abduction and killing of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70.

The two men do not face the death penalty, so they would be sentenced to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Alonso's attorneys have filed a motion asking White to throw out the statements Alonso gave detectives after telling them he had "nothing else to say." Garcia has filed a request that his trial be moved out of East Baton Rouge Parish because of pretrial publicity.