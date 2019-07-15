The former pledge educator for Phi Delta Theta's LSU chapter testified Monday he asked Matthew Naquin — just two days before 18-year-old Max Gruver died of alcohol poisoning — to tone down his interaction with pledges, but Naquin ignored him.

LSU graduate Philip Clark said his conversation with Naquin came after a Sept. 11, 2017, fraternity meeting. The meeting had nothing to do with alcohol or Gruver, he said.

"He just kind of blew me off. He said he would do whatever he wanted," Clark, of Nashville, Tennessee, testified at Naquin's negligent homicide trial.

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died the morning of Sept. 14, 2017, after a hazing ritual the night before called “Bible study,” in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug 190-proof liquor if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity.

Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty by the six-person jury. The trial entered its second week Monday.

Gruver's blood-alcohol level was 0.495%, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in his system.

Clark said he spoke with Naquin because he was concerned about Naquin's behavior, which included shooting pledges with plastic pellets from an airsoft pistol at a tailgating event and belittling pledges.

"It only takes one kid to bring down the fraternity," Clark testified. "One bad apple can ruin everything."

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033 as a result of the investigation into the events leading to Gruver's death.

Naquin had stated at a fraternity meeting that he did not like Gruver, Clark said.

Naquin’s former LSU roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, 20, of Butte, Montana, and ex-LSU student Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, pleaded no contest last fall to misdemeanor hazing and testified last week at the trial.

Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Andrew Forde, 22, of Westwood, Massachusetts, also testified for the state. Prosecutors said they’ll decide later whether to prosecute him.

LSU student Arthur Chassaignac, who was a Phi Delta Theta member when Gruver died, testified Monday he saw several members, including Naquin and Gott, with bottles of 190-proof alcohol in their hands during the ill-fated hazing ritual.

Chassaignac said he later emptied several of the liquor bottles and put water in them for the safety of the pledges.

LSU student Lee Ingram, who pledged Phi Delta Theta with Gruver, said at one point that night he encouraged Gruver — who was standing next to him — to fake drink.

"I don't think he did," said Ingram, of Baltimore, Maryland.

"He was pretty f***** up. He was pretty messed up," Ingram added.

Ingram said Naquin, Gott and Isto told pledges to drink alcohol at the Bible study, but Gruver was asked to drink the most.

Naquin, he said, "seemed to have an agenda."

"Naquin was definitely the one hazing the hardest that night," Ingram testified.

Ingram also said he saw Isto order Gruver to take a 10-second chug of hard liquor. That appeared to contradict testimony last week from LSU student Kwabena Kumi, who said he witnessed Naquin order Gruver to chug alcohol for 10 seconds. Kumi also said Naquin wasn't the only Phi Delta Theta member who told Gruver to drink.