A judge revoked Lit Yoshi's $1.82 million bond Thursday after an FBI agent testified that five guns, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were found in July in a Florida home where the rapper was under house arrest while awaiting trial.

State District Judge Tarvald Smith's decision means the rapper, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, will remain jailed until his trial on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from two rap-rivalry shootings in Baton Rouge last year.

Edwards, 22, does not have a trial date, but Smith said he will set one at a Nov. 8 status conference.

When he set the $1.8 million bond last summer, the judge specifically barred Edwards from possessing a gun or being in a house with firearms.

Edwards relocated to south Florida after posting bond in August 2020, a move Smith called prudent for his safety. But shortly after, the judge scolded Edwards for treating his house arrest as a "paid vacation."

Edwards was arrested in July in Florida in yet another rap-related shooting last year — this one in Slidell, prompting the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office to ask the court to revoke his bond. Prosecutors cited the Slidell arrest and the guns found at the south Florida home.

Baton Rouge rappers Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi arrested in Miami after feds, police search house

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office homicide detective Rob Chambers — who is assigned to an FBI task force and was part of the team that executed a federal search warrant in July at the Florida home — testified Thursday that there is an ongoing federal investigation.

When Edwards' attorney, Ron Haley, asked Chambers if the rapper was arrested in July solely on the Slidell warrant, the agent replied, "Yes, so far."

Chambers said the search warrant is under seal.

Edwards attended the hearing virtually from the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Chambers testified that none of the firearms discovered during the Florida search were found in Edwards' bedroom, but he said bullets and gun boxes were left in plain view.

Prosecutor Stuart Theriot argued to Smith that the guns, bullets and body armor in the Florida home were "very concerning" and ran afoul of the bond agreement.

"This Miami residence was not in compliance with your bond," the prosecutor said. "That's a clear violation of a very important condition of his bond."

Haley argued that the Slidell incident predated the judge setting the $1.82 million bond.

"It is not new criminal behavior," he said.

Haley also said Edwards did not physically possess any of the guns found in the Miami home. But Smith said the mere presence of the guns in the house violated the bond terms, as did Edwards' Slidell arrest.

For now, Edwards will remain in custody in St. Tammany.

The judge asked the prosecution and defense for recommendations on the best holding facility for the rapper, saying he has "serious concerns" about him staying in East Baton Rouge because of the ongoing feud between rival rap groups in the area.

The Florida raid came after investigators linked Edwards to an April 2020 shooting in Slidell. Authorities have attributed the shooting to an ongoing feud between the NBA (Never Broke Again) and TBG (Top Boy Gorilla) record labels, groups that authorities also have described as gangs.

Fellow local rapper Fredo Bang, whose real name is Fredrick Givens, also was arrested during the raid after federal agents searched the home belonging to Givens and found the guns, and a stolen car.

Edwards and Givens perform under the TBG label. Rival Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose given name is Kentrell Gaulden, founded the NBA group.

An arrest warrant prepared by Slidell police says officers responded to reports of a shooting on April 29, 2020, and later discovered the intended target was likely a man signed to the NBA record label who allegedly had a "hit" out on him from a rival Baton Rouge rap group. The man and another person, who was injured in the shooting, had just entered a car outside a Slidell apartment complex when they were met with a hail of bullets.

The intended target, who escaped without injuries, was scheduled to testify against Edwards in court about a previous shooting. Detectives later found a YouTube video posted in March 2020 in which Edwards called him a "snitch."

Edwards was finally arrested after his phone was found in a vehicle linked to another Baton Rouge shooting on July 4, 2020. Search warrants for the phone turned up evidence that implicated Edwards in both shootings, as well as other criminal activity, police say.

The seven attempted first-degree murder counts that Edwards faces in Baton Rouge stem from two shootings — one on April 20, 2020, and the other July 4 of that year — that injured three adults and two children. Detectives have attributed those shootings to the simmering feud between the rival NBA and TBG groups.

Law enforcement officials had previously announced they were investigating Givens and Edwards in connection with a May 2019 shooting in Miami targeting Gaulden. Neither has been charged in that case, though Smith ruled in February that evidence from the Miami incident and the Slidell shooting could be used against Edwards in his ongoing attempted murder case.

Law enforcement officers testified at Edwards' bond hearing that the two shootings last year in Baton Rouge in April and July appeared gang-related. Officers described Edwards as a "top enforcer" with the TBG gang that has been feuding with Gaulden's NBA group. The two Baton Rouge record labels have a long history of deadly violence against each other, dating back to the 2017 slaying of rapper Garrett "Gee Money" Burton, a TBG leader.

Gaulden associate Deandre Fields, of New Roads, was arrested in June 2019 in Burton's killing and indicted on a second-degree murder charge earlier this year. Fields was shot in April 2020, and Edwards has been charged with attempted murder in that case.