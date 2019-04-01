Two Baton Rouge residents who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a 2017 shooting in Baker that stemmed from a feud between a pair of couples will be sentenced May 28.

Dominique Dewayne Smith Guidry and his girlfriend, Erika Joseph, were supposed to be sentenced last week, but state probation and parole officials informed state District Judge Bonnie Jackson that they needed more time to complete a presentence investigation report.

Guidry and Joseph were charged with second-degree murder in the April 30, 2017, slaying of 26-year-old Curtis P. Labode. Authorities have said Labode was Guidry's best friend.

Guidry, 29, and Joseph, 27, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January. Manslaughter carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Baker police have said Guidry, a convicted felon at the time, fatally shot Labode with Joseph's handgun in the 4400 block of Yvonne Drive following a texting and social media dispute between the men's girlfriends.

Labode's girlfriend, whose name wasn't released, told police she heard someone knocking loudly on the door of the residence and then heard a gunshot, an arrest report says. She opened the door to find her boyfriend on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding from his neck.

The woman saw people run away and get into two vehicles. She told police she recognized two of the people, Guidry and Joseph. Labode's girlfriend said she had been feuding with Joseph, but said they were all friends, the report says.

She said Labode and Guidry had physical and verbal arguments in the weeks leading up to the shooting because of her feud with Joseph, according to the report.

Seven people were arrested following the fatal shooting, but only Guidry and Joseph were formally charged.