A Baton Rouge man was indicted Thursday in the November slaying of a man found dead inside his Prescott Road apartment.

Christopher Keller Jr., 19, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Byron "Chris" Batiste, 32.

Detectives learned that Batiste had been communicating with Keller on Instagram in the hours before the Nov. 23 shooting, an arrest report says. The two had agreed to meet for sex, and Batiste picked up Keller and brought him back to Batiste's apartment, the report states.

Police later questioned Keller, who gave a "detailed description of the events leading up to the shooting" and then admitted to pulling the trigger, according to the report. Police said Keller also provided specific details about the killing that matched evidence at the crime scene.

Keller, of 4343 Denham St., faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty on the murder count.