The attorney for a Baton Rouge woman charged in her boyfriend's fatal 2015 poisoning and suspected in her husband's suspicious 2016 death wants off the case because he and the woman can't agree on the "proper execution" of her defense.

Joel Porter has been representing Meshell Hale, 53, since January 2019. Her previous co-counsel, former prosecutor John Russell, withdrew from the case last year after he took a job with the state Attorney General's Office.

In a motion to withdraw as her lone remaining attorney, Porter says he visited Hale on Jan. 21 at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where she is being held without bail.

During that visit, Porter wrote, "an irreconcilable conflict arose" between them "regarding the proper execution of her defense," such that he "would be placed in an untenable position making it impossible for him to effectively represent her."

Porter stated it is imperative that he be allowed to withdraw as Hale's attorney.

A motion hearing is scheduled in the case March 15 before state District Judge Christopher Dassau.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office is not aware of the facts upon which Porter's motion is based, but trusts Dassau will "make the proper decision as to whether there is an irreconcilable conflict to warrant defense counsel's attempt to withdraw from this case at this late date."

"We are ready to try this case and look forward to making a full presentation to the jury," Moore added.

Porter said it would be a violation of the attorney-client privilege for him to elaborate on his motion.

Hale does not have a trial date in the June 2015 killing of Damian Skipper, 41, her live-in boyfriend. She's charged with first-degree murder and faces a sentence of life in prison if found guilty on that charge.

A state appeals court ruled in October that prosecutors can present evidence at that trial about the suspicious March 2016 death of her husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., 42. She hasn't been arrested in his death.

+2 Prosecutors can attempt to link deaths of Baton Rouge woman's boyfriend, husband, appeals court says A Baton Rouge woman awaiting trial in the fatal 2015 poisoning of her live-in boyfriend lost another round Wednesday in her bid to prevent jur…

Hale was married to Noflin at the time of Skipper's death.

Skipper died June 30, 2015, after being treated for extreme abdominal pain and related symptoms the week prior to his death. It was believed he died of a heart attack, and he was buried without an autopsy. The cause of his death was determined to be barium poisoning only after his body was exhumed following Noflin's death.

Noflin was found dead March 18, 2016, inside his burned truck in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward. His charred body was found on the floorboard behind the first row of seats.

East Baton Rouge prosecutors have claimed in court documents that they have compelling evidence that Hale fatally poisoned Noflin.

A New Orleans police detective testified at a hearing in January 2020 that Hale bought barium acetate twice in 2015 before Skipper died, and once in 2016 before Noflin's death.

Prosecutors have said Hale researched barium acetate on her computer. The week prior to his death, Noflin was hospitalized twice with the same symptoms Skipper had, according to prosecutors.

The cause and manner of Noflin's death remain unclassified. An autopsy showed no signs of trauma and determined he did not inhale any smoke, indicating Noflin was dead before his body was burned.

After Skipper died, Hale claimed she and Skipper were married and ultimately collected $10,000 in life insurance proceeds, prosecutors have said.

Investigators learned that the month after Skipper died, Noflin's will was changed to make Hale the sole beneficiary of a $750,000 payoff.

+4 $750,000 life insurance case put on hold until completion of Slaughter woman's criminal proceedings A $750,000 life insurance case involving a Baton Rouge man whose charred body was found in the back seat of his burned truck in New Orleans in…

That life insurance payout has been put on hold by a Baton Rouge judge until the criminal proceedings against Hale are completed.

Detectives learned that Noflin was at Hale's Stoney Creek Avenue residence in Baton Rouge the day of his death. They also learned his truck passed a license plate reader on Interstate 10 East in LaPlace less than two hours before the vehicle was found, prosecutors have said in court documents.

A Jeep Patriot traveling two seconds behind Noflin's truck was rented by Nina Alexander, who was in a domestic relationship with Hale's daughter, Dominique Hale, the documents state.

+5 Widow, 2 other women closely scrutinized in suspicious death of BR man left in N.O. Police have spent the past couple of years gathering a mound of evidence potentially linking three women to the suspicious death of a Baton Ro…

Investigators have been looking into whether Dominique Hale and Alexander had anything to do with the possible dumping of Noflin’s body and truck, court records indicate.