More than four years after the brutal crime, jury selection got underway Monday at the trial of a Baton Rouge man accused in the fatal bludgeoning of a retired LSU athletics department employee and burying him in the victim's backyard tomato garden.

Douglas Studeman, 58, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2014 killing of 77-year-old Chester Oakley and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted on that charge.

One of Studeman's attorneys, Keith Thornton, asked state District Judge Trudy White earlier Monday to delay the trial to give the defense more time to locate a man who told Baton Rouge police he drugged Studeman before Studeman confessed to detectives that he killed Oakley during a fight. The judge denied the request.

Thornton claims in court documents that the drug given to Studeman by Richard Ullrich, allegedly without Studeman’s knowledge, acted as a "truth serum."

He also argued Monday that Ullrich is a critical witness and said the case “hinges upon a confession.”

Thornton had asked White on Friday to throw out Studeman's confession, but the judge rejected the request that day.

Thornton returned to court Monday and asked White to allow Ullrich's recorded statement to be played for the jury, but the judge denied that request as well.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Jaclyn Chapman argued that Ullrich's statement is inadmissible hearsay and is not corroborated by any evidence. She noted that Studeman said nothing about being under the influence of drugs when he spoke with detectives and confessed to killing Oakley at Oakley's Alvin Dark Drive home.

One of those detectives, Jeff Anders, testified at Friday’s hearing that Studeman did not appear intoxicated or under the influence of drugs when he gave his confession two days after the killing. Anders said Studeman gave “very detailed, very accurate” information during his interview.

After initially questioning whether he should remain silent, Studeman told the detectives, “I’ll just tell you the truth.”

Studeman confessed that he killed Oakley with a sledgehammer/ax blow to the side of the head.

Oakley had opened his home to Studeman in early 2014 in exchange for Studeman helping out with work around the house, police have said.

Jury selection in the murder case will continue Tuesday.

