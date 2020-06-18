A Baton Rouge man was indicted Thursday on murder and obstruction of justice counts in a January slaying on Amarillo Street.

Deunta Brown, 19, of 3438 Hollywood St., was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Dynovan Jermaine Johnson, 20. The obstruction charge accused Brown of tampering with evidence.

19-year-old arrested on second-degree murder after weekend shooting in Baton Rouge A suspect was booked into jail just hours after a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon off Plank Road in Baton Rouge.

The shooting occurred the afternoon of Jan. 12 off Plank Road.

Brown told officers he shot the victim in self defense, but police spoke to multiple witnesses who said Brown walked up to Johnson and "began shooting at the victim without provocation," an arrest report states.

Police searched the house on Hollywood where Brown was found and located a gun with a caliber matching shell casings from the scene, the report says. Detectives also obtained video of Brown fleeing the scene with a gun, police said.

Brown's case is assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.