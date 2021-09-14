A jury heard closing arguments Tuesday at the trial of a Baton Rouge man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2003, but the panel won't begin deliberating his fate until Thursday because of the after-effects of Hurricane Nicholas.

About an hour after 19th Judicial District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts told jurors to return to the downtown courthouse Wednesday morning for their final instructions in the case of Sedrick Hills, the court's chief judge, Wilson Fields, announced that the building would be closed Wednesday due to the storm.

The wrench thrown into the case by Nicholas is nothing new for a case that has had its share of interesting developments for years.

Hills, now 46, was formally charged in 2014 after DNA linked him to the sexual assault, and he was found guilty in 2018 by a non-unanimous East Baton Rouge Parish jury of forcible rape and another sexual assault-related charge. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

But last year, the U.S. Supreme Court used a New Orleans case to outlaw split-jury verdicts, and Hills' convictions and sentence were thrown out and he was granted a new trial — the trial that began last week.

Hills had previously been awarded a new trial by the original trial judge, Trudy White, after a Black female juror alleged that a White male juror made racist remarks about Hills, who is Black. Those claims were later found not to be credible, and the judge’s ruling was reversed.

An ad hoc judge who later sentenced Hills subsequently raised eyebrows when he told Hills he would consider reducing his 12-year prison term if he paid $150,000 to his victim, and if she accepted. The victim later said outside the courtroom that she wasn't interested in receiving any money from Hills.

Retired Judge Bruce Bennett explained later in a court filing that he was merely trying to empower the victim "to control her own economic destiny and receive compensation for this reprehensible and life-changing action." Bennett stressed that the choice was hers and hers alone, and said the option was neither a form of bribery by the defendant nor extortion by the victim.

The woman, now 33, testified Monday that Hills raped her in 2003 when she was 15 after giving her a ride home from a Sunday church service.

Hills' lead attorney, Robert Tucker Sr., on Tuesday called the DNA evidence "Walmart science" and also told the jury that the woman's testimony was not credible.

"We hope that the truth will prevail," he said after court.

Prosecutor Sonya Cardia-Porter argued to jurors that the DNA evidence in the case doesn't lie.

"Science has finally validated what she reported back in 2003. Science has caught up to him," Cardia-Porter told the jury.