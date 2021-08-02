A Baton Rouge woman caught on surveillance video punching a teenage Chili's hostess in the face and striking her with a "wet floor" sign last August as the waitress tried to enforce COVID-related safety rules pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated battery, a felony.

Tammy Dabney, 49, was one of seven women charged in the fight inside the Constitution Avenue restaurant. She was the only one charged with a felony.

State District Judge Fred Crifasi gave Dabney a suspended 10-year prison sentence Monday and put her on active supervised probation for three years.

"This situation was just absurd," the judge told Dabney.

The Chili's hostess was attacked after telling a group of 11 people who tried to dine together that only six people could be seated together at one table, per restrictions set during the pandemic, prosecutor Veronika Mark explained.

The hostess received five stitches at a hospital to close a wound above her right eye, Mark added.

Dabney, who must perform 50 hours of community service, also was fined $500 plus court costs and ordered to pay $65 a month to defray the cost of her supervision.

She must complete an anger management class and is not allowed to enter a Chili's during her probation.

Dabney's attorney, Dedrick Moore, said the woman had no prior criminal record and entered the best-interest plea "to get this over with."

Three other women previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace, and three more charged with that same crime have entered a pretrial intervention program.

"We believe that justice was served in this case and that the outcome was in the best interest of both the victim and defendants," East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said after court Monday.

All seven women are barred from entering any Chili's restaurant until their cases are resolved.

The six women charged with disturbing the peace were accused of engaging in an encounter "in such a manner as would foreseeably disturb and alarm the public."

Those six include Dabney's sister, Erica Dabney, 47; Tai Doucette, 28; Dajasha Vernell, 25; Lakesha Antoine, 38; and Sherrie Bass, 28, each of Baton Rouge; and Larashon Morgan, 27, of Metairie.

Erica Dabney, Antoine and Morgan previously pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and were put on probation for a year, while Bass, Doucette and Vernell agreed to enter a pretrial intervention program.