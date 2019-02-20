A state judge on Wednesday ordered a 17-year-old facing murder charges removed from adult prison and returned to Baton Rouge's juvenile detention center, at least temporarily.

It marked the second such ruling in recent weeks, appearing to signal a shift in how the capital region jails juveniles awaiting trial, even those accused in the most serious crimes and charged as adults.

District Judge Don Johnson found prosecutors inaccurately cited state law in their May 2018 request that Malik Gray be transferred out of juvenile custody and into the custody of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Gray is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Ricardo Alberto Aguilar, as well as attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery in a crime he's accused of committing in early 2018. Gray was 16 when he was arrested last year, but turned 17 in December.

Gray has been detained in adult jails since Johnson granted the request by prosecutors last May that he be transferred into the custody of sheriff's office.

“The state misstated the law and failed to inform the court ... (that) it is not mandatory that I move the juvenile," Johnson said. “I set aside that order (from May) and return the juvenile to custody in juvenile detention.”

Johnson ruled Gray should be returned to the juvenile detention center within seven days, and remain there until a full hearing can be held March 21 on his future custody.

Prosecutors had requested a later hearing because they are waiting further documentation from the adult jails that have housed Gray, but Johnson decided Gray should be housed at the juvenile detention center in the interim.

In asking last May that Gray be removed from the juvenile detention center, prosecutors wrote that because of Gray's charges in adult court, "he is legally required to be transferred to the appropriate adult facility for detention prior to his trial."

However, a 2016 change to state law updated the language about transferring youths charged in adult court to an adult detention facility from "shall order" to "may order."

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office has since updated their language to reflect the current state law. However, many other juveniles, like Gray, have been transferred out of juvenile custody under those pretenses, which Assistant Public Defender Harry Landry III said could affect their cases. But, Landry noted, it is more likely to affect how future such cases are handled.

"I think it says a lot for other cases moving forward," said Landry, the public defender who represents Gray.

In mid-January, District Judge Lou Daniel granted the first such a request in Baton Rouge for a juvenile charged as an adult to be held in the juvenile detention center instead of an adult facility.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, since May, has sent all juveniles facing adult charges to the East Carroll Sheriff's Office's Riverbend Detention Center, about three hours north of Baton Rouge. They are being sent their because they closed their own juvenile wing due to a lack of capacity.

Landry argued the juvenile detention center will be the best place for his client. He said Gray has received no education in the adult facility and has repeatedly been held in proximity of adults, which is against federal jail regulations.

Prior to Gray's arrest, Landry said, the teen was enrolled in high school and on his school's basketball team, Landry said.

But Assistant District Attorney Frank Breaux expressed concerns about Gray being put in a a facility that can detain other children as young as 10.

“He is a violent individual who would be a threat," Breaux said. "This would be a fox going into a hen house."

The interim director of the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center, Deron Patin, testified at the hearing that Howard, the first juvenile who returned to the facility in January after a similar decision, has since gotten into fights and dropped to their lowest disciplinary level.

But, he also said he has the capacity and ability to properly house Gray.

“If he’s returned.. I hope that it’s a smooth transition," Patin said. “The juvenile justice community really focuses on taking care of the youth.”

Attorney Niles Haymer, represents a similarly situated juvenile — 16-year-old Antoine Bowie, who was charged in November as an adult in an August armed robbery and shooting. He said he's hoping to find a similar outcome at a Friday hearing to transfer Bowie back to juvenile detention.

"It's not new, it's not unprecedented," Haymer said.