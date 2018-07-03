As the probe continues into the suspicious 2016 death of a Baton Rouge man in New Orleans, a prosecutor is asking a judge to put on hold a lawsuit that seeks to determine who is entitled to his $750,000 life insurance policy.

Less than eight months before Arthur Noflin Jr.'s charred body was found in the back seat of his truck, which had been set on fire in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward, Noflin dropped his mother from the policy and left his wife, Meshell Hale, of Slaughter, as the sole beneficiary.

Hale, 50, was booked last month on a second-degree murder count in the June 2015 barium poisoning death of her live-in boyfriend, 41-year-old Damian Skipper, and remains under suspicion in the death of Noflin, 42, in March 2016.

Hale, who collected $10,000 from Skipper's life insurance policy, is now being held without bail.

Noflin's family is contesting Hale's claim to Noflin's life insurance proceeds.

State Farm filed a lawsuit in Baton Rouge state court early last year, saying it wasn't sure who should receive the life insurance proceeds. The policy had gone into effect in 2007.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, who says Hale was married to Noflin at the time of Skipper's death, filed a motion Monday asking state District Judge Tim Kelley to stay the civil case until the criminal matter is resolved.

"The validity of all life insurance beneficiary changes on the policies and all claims filed by Meshell Hale (Noflin) to recover the life insurance proceeds are part of the investigation of the death of Arthur Noflin and the prosecution of Meshell Hale for the homicide of Damian Skipper," Cummings wrote in the motion.

State Farm's suit says the results of any police investigation "may impact the right to benefits" under the insurance policy "regardless of any named beneficiaries."

Cummings, who is prosecuting Hale in the Skipper case, stated in her motion that Hale is a suspect in the death of Noflin and said the Noflin probe is an "active investigation."

"The two criminal matters are intertwined and cannot be considered separately," she wrote.

Cummings gave the following narrative in her motion:

Skipper was in and out of the hospital with abdominal pain and related symptoms before his death on June 30, 2015. No autopsy was performed because the hospital believed he died of a heart attack. Hale claimed to be his wife in order to seek life insurance proceeds, but she was married to Noflin at the time of Skipper's death.

Due to the "suspicious nature" of Noflin's death on March 18, 2016, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating and learned that Noflin had become sick in December 2015. He was hospitalized several times immediately prior to his death with symptoms similar to those suffered by Skipper.

Search warrants for Hale's computers and cellphones revealed "numerous searches" for information related to barium poisoning and found that she ordered barium acetate on three occasions and paid for them through her PayPal account. Skipper's body was exhumed, and a forensic pathologist determined he died of barium poisoning.

Hale's attorneys have argued in court that there is no direct evidence that she actually conducted the barium-related internet searches.

Cummings has stated in other court documents and in open court that Hale conducted additional internet research and bought more barium after Skipper died but before Noflin's body was found.

Court records indicate investigators also have been looking at Hale's daughter, Dominique Hale, 33, and her partner, Nina Alexander, 37, in connection with the possible dumping of Noflin's body and truck in New Orleans.

No arrests have been made in Noflin's death.