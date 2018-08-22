The attorney for a 37-year-old Clinton man accused of fatally shooting two men in East Feliciana Parish and a third in East Baton Rouge Parish over a four-month span last year said Wednesday his client's mental health is declining.

"I believe his mental state, which was questionable at the start, has deteriorated," Baton Rouge lawyer Tommy Damico said inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

Meanwhile, the son of the man Ryan Sharpe allegedly shot to death last September in East Baton Rouge said he wants to see Sharpe serve time at the state's maximum-security prison in Angola for killing his father, former BREC Commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr.

The criminal proceedings against Sharpe in both East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes are at a standstill.

Three doctors — two in the East Feliciana cases and one in the East Baton Rouge case — recently determined Sharpe isn't capable of assisting his attorney. A judge found him incompetent to stand trial in East Feliciana.

A second doctor in the East Baton Rouge case has found Sharpe competent to proceed, and a report from a third doctor has not been filed.

A competency hearing in the East Baton Rouge case, which was slated to take place Wednesday, was rescheduled for Sept. 12 without Sharpe appearing in the courtroom.

"We hope to have all of the evaluations ready prior to our next court date so that the court can make a ruling and we will know how to proceed," East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said. "These families need some clarity as to how we'll proceed."

An East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office report indicates Sharpe told investigators he killed Thomas Bass and Brad DeFranceschi in that parish and Breeden just across the East Feliciana line in East Baton Rouge to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government. Sharpe also said he had other tags that had not been filled when he was arrested in October, the report states.

Damico, who noted Wednesday he has met with Sharpe seven or eight times, said he has serious concerns about Sharpe's sanity at the time of the shootings.

"I think the statements of the defendant and what appeared to be his rationale causes a lot of concern to all parties in this case as to his mental status," he said.

Assessing Sharpe's ability to assist Damico or his competency to stand trial is the first stage of a two-stage process. The second stage would involve determining if Sharpe was sane at the time of his alleged offenses.

"I'm not sure he'll ever be able to assist counsel," Damico said.

That is something that concerns Breeden's son Buzz Breeden, who was at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse on Wednesday along with other members of the Breeden family.

Buzz Breeden said he understands that people with mental health issues should receive proper help, but he said justice would not be served if Sharpe is sent to a mental hospital and never serves prison time.

"Where's the justice for our family, and the DeFranceschi family, and the Bass family?" he asked.

Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 9 slaying of DeFranceschi, 48, in front of the Scout ranger's house near La. 63 at the edge of the Avondale Scout Reservation in Clinton.

He's charged with second-degree murder in the killings of Tommy Bass, 62, outside his house on La. 960 on July 8, 2017, and Breeden, 66, outside his house in Pride on Sept. 19.

Sharpe also is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the Sept. 12 shooting and wounding of Buck Hornsby, then 47, in East Feliciana. He was struck by dozens of shotgun pellets in front of his residence not far from Bass' home.

All four shootings occurred within a 25-mile radius, terrorizing the region for months.

Sharpe remains in custody at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, but it is expected that he'll be sent to the state mental hospital in Jackson to see if his mental competency can be restored.

Carroll Breeden's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sharpe in December.