Former LSU fraternity member Matthew Naquin was found guilty of negligent homicide Wednesday in the 2017 death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver.

Pending any possible appeals, Naquin could face a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison under that conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 16.

Ex-LSU student found guilty in 2017 hazing death of freshman, frat pledge Max Gruver An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has convicted a former LSU student and ex-Phi Delta Theta member of negligent homicide in the 2017 alcohol-rel…

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, had been at LSU for a month when he died of alcohol poisoning during what authorities have described as a hazing ritual on Sept. 13, 2017 at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

Fraternity pledges were told to chug 190-proof liquor if they gave wrong answers to questions about Phi Delta Theta or could not recite the Greek alphabet.

Naquin was an active member of the fraternity during that ritual.

Naquin, of Fair Oaks Rank, Texas, was also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting hundreds of files from his phone during the criminal investigation and after a search warrant had been issued for the phone, but he is not currently standing trial on that charge.

+3 Probe uncovers that ex-LSU frat member deleted 700 phone files; Matthew Naquin's lawyers to begin defense Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against a former LSU student accused in the 2017 hazing death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver after…