A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday on three counts of first-degree murder in the June 27 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and her 72-year-old grandmother in the elderly woman's home off South Harrell's Ferry Road.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office will decide whether to pursue the death penalty against Michael Lee Wade after speaking at length with the victims' families.

Wade, 48, of 5802 Manassas Drive, is accused of fatally shooting Crista Mae Sudduth, 35; her boyfriend, Ivy Frank, 32; and her grandmother, Ruby White, in White's Palmer Lane home.

Each victim had been shot multiple times in what authorities have called a "crime of rage."

Sudduth lived at the home with her 14- and 12-year-old boys, who survived the attack by hiding in a backyard shed until officers arrived. The older boy called 911 and relayed identifying information about his mother's ex-boyfriend and his vehicle.

Wade was arrested after a short pursuit from the Palmer Lane home to his home about 3 miles away in the Shenandoah neighborhood.

Moore said officials have not found any history of violence by Wade.