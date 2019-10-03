Two brothers from Slaughter have been indicted in the June shooting death of a 23-year-old Zachary man who authorities say was killed as part of an ongoing rivalry.
Denzel Jones, 26, and Bruce Jones, 27, both of 313 Highway 67, were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.
Deshawn Sensley was killed in the 9600 block of Lemon Road on June 8.
The Jones brothers told sheriff's investigators they were visiting a relative in Sensley's neighborhood and went by his house, where they found him outside with another man. The two brothers tried to fight the other two men, an arrest report states, and Sensley told them to leave.
As the Joneses were pulling away in their vehicle, Sensley walked behind their truck and Bruce Jones pulled a gun, the report says. Sensley also pulled a gun, leading to an exchange of gunfire, according to the report.
The Jones brothers told investigators the shooting was in self defense because Sensley had also pulled a gun.
The Joneses also are accused of firing into a home that was occupied at the time by a man, woman and child.