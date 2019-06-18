One of the men awaiting trial on first-degree murder in the 2015 robbery, beating, abduction and killing of a Highland Road couple wants to help represent himself.

Frank Garcia, 51, personally filed a motion to act as co-counsel in his case. He already is represented by East Baton Rouge Parish chief public defender Mike Mitchell and assistant public defender Lyn Legier.

+3 Trial for men accused in 2015 Highland Road double-murder pushed back to October The oft-delayed trial of two men accused in the 2015 robbery, beating, kidnapping and slaying of a Highland Road couple has been pushed back y…

Garcia, who has been held in Parish Prison since his November 2015 arrest, states in the motion that he "has knowledge of the required ethical conduct, is capable to comprehend the law governing his criminal proceeding and is capable of filing motions in his behalf according to law."

Mitchell declined comment Tuesday, as did East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III, whose office is prosecuting Garcia and Ernesto Alonso in the case. Moore said Garcia's motion is an attorney-client matter.

Garcia and Alonso, 46, who are cousins, are scheduled to stand trial Oct. 7 in the slaying of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70, in October 2015.

State District Judge Trudy White, who is no longer presiding over the case, ruled in March that the high-profile case won't be heard by jurors from East Baton Rouge due to extensive pretrial publicity. Prosecutors are appealing her ruling.

After discussions with the victims' families, prosecutors said in 2016 they would not seek the death penalty against either man. They face life in prison if found guilty as charged.

Alonso is represented by Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana lawyer Dwight Doskey.