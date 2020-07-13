A Baton Rouge man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 likely won't go on trial this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a prosecutor says.

Oscar Lozada, 45, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday, but his attorney, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant Public Defender Quintillis Lawrence, and Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings jointly asked for that it be delayed.

Cummings told ad hoc Judge Lou Daniel during a brief hearing in the second-degree murder case that the motion to continue the trial was prompted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel granted the motion and set a status conference for Aug. 13.

Lozada, who was in court Monday, has remained in custody since his 2018 arrest.

This year he rejected an offer to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in exchange for a 50-year prison term. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.

Cummings has said the offer was made to Lozada to spare the victim's family, including the couple's 13-year-old daughter, from having to endure a trial.

Sylviane Lozada was 51 when she was last seen; her body has never been found. Her blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge. Authorities have said her death followed years of documented domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.

Oscar Lozada had purchased buckets and concrete around the time of his wife's disappearance in July 2011, court filings indicate.

Lozada fled to his home country of Venezuela with the couple's daughter after his wife went missing, authorities said. Venezuela does not have an extradition agreement with the United States. He was arrested in Mexico in late 2018 and brought back to Baton Rouge.

Lozada confessed to killing and dismembering his wife, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s officials have said. He later tried to have the confession thrown out, but the state Supreme Court ruled the confession can be used at his trial.

Sheriff's Maj. Todd Morris testified in court last year that Lozada twice accompanied detectives in October 2018 to several locations off Interstate 10 in an unsuccessful attempt to recover her remains. Cummings stated for the first time in court documents filed several days before that hearing that Sylviane Lozada’s body was dismembered and disposed of in buckets.

The Sheriff's Office searched waterways along I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans but did not report finding anything.

The couple’s daughter lives with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.