East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome testified Wednesday that, 2½ years after voters approved the creation of St. George within the parish limits, she's still waiting for organizers to present a detailed plan for the proposed new city.
"It's not very clear what they want the city (of Baton Rouge) and parish to provide. I have never seen a plan. That's why we're here today," Broome said on the third day of a trial of a lawsuit she and Metro Council leader LaMont Cole filed to stop the new city's establishment.
East Baton Rouge's chief law enforcement officer, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, testified earlier Wednesday that he still doesn't know what services St. George will require from his office or how much the voter-approved city will have to pay for those services.
"There would have to be some monetary contribution" from St. George, the sheriff said.
Gautreaux said one thing he knows for sure is that St. George does not wish to create its own police force. The parish's other municipalities — Baton Rouge, Baker, Central and Zachary — have their own police departments.
"St. George has made it clear they do not want to form their own police department," the sheriff said. "We're not going to be the St. George Police Department."
Broome and Cole, who also testified Wednesday, must prove in court that the proposed city will negatively impact the city-parish if they hope to block the incorporation.
In other testimony, Metairie-based certified public accountant Joey Richard said St. George's incorporation would cost East Baton Rouge some $48 million in lost annual revenue, mainly from sales tax collections that flow into the city-parish's $318 million general fund.
Richard said the lost revenue could mean layoffs in the Baton Rouge Police Department, which receives $92 million from the general fund.
Norman Browning, chairman of the petition that drove the October 2019 election where the St. George incorporation was approved, testified that the financial impact on the city-parish depends on how the city-parish manages the budget.
"If they have difficulty managing budgets, yes. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions," he said.
Browning, a defendant in the lawsuit, said the incorporation effort was not meant to hurt the parish but to provide a "model city" that will benefit the parish.
Brett Furr, one of the attorneys for Broome and Cole, told Browning that sounds like a "concept" rather than a plan.
Broome acknowledged that she's been accused of interfering with the democratic process by filing suit against the St. George organizers.
"This IS the democratic process. I'm not opposing an election or challenging an election. I'm asking for a plan," she said. "What is your plan to stand up a city of 86,000 people? We need a plan to see that."
In late 2020, lawyers for Broome and Cole asked St. George organizers for detailed plans on how city services would be handled — specifically which ones St. George would privatize and which ones the new city would expect the city-parish to continue handling.
Organizers, according to the response from St. George's legal team, intend to keep at least eight municipal services under the oversight of the city-parish. Those include garbage collection and recycling, sewage and wastewater treatment, emergency medical services and 911, animal control and parks and recreation.
Law enforcement and fire protection would also remain as-is. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office currently provides police services in unincorporated parts of the parish and St. George Fire already provides services in the area.
Many administrative functions and municipal services will be handled by a private contractor, the court filing also stated. Those include public works, maintenance of traffic signs and signals on municipal streets, drainage, planning and zoning, financial bookkeeping, building inspections, purchasing procurement, public relations, emergency response and floodplain management.
The mayor of the proposed city would handle economic development.
Central, with a population of about 25,000, is not charged by the Sheriff's Office for the services the office provides Central under a verbal agreement between former Sheriff Elmer Litchfield and the city of Central — an agreement that Gautreaux said he has honored.
Gautreaux said Wednesday he cannot do the same for St. George, whose population would be nearly 90,000.
The St. George incorporation was approved by a margin of 54% to 46%. About 59% of the more than 54,000 registered voters living in the St. George area cast ballots in the election.
St. George proponents are pushing for a new municipality as a way to help set up a new school district and gain more control over how some of their tax dollars are spent. The proposed city's budget would be built on sales tax revenue generated within its boundaries.
The trial in the 19th Judicial District Court will resume Thursday. Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady is hearing the case.