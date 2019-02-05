The trial of two men accused in the 2015 robbery, beating, abduction and killing of an elderly Highland Road couple was pushed back Tuesday to June 17 after a trove of new evidence was handed over to defense attorneys.

Prosecutor Ron Gathe told District Judge Trudy White that the state recently turned over additional evidence that attorneys for cousins Ernesto LLerena Alonso and Frank Garcia want more time to review. They were previously scheduled to stand trial March 18 in the slaying of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70.

The March date now will be used to hear the defendants' request that they be tried outside of East Baton Rouge Parish because of extensive pretrial publicity. White last year granted Garcia’s request that he and Alonso, 45, be tried separately.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office has not announced which man will be tried first, but attorneys for both men said Tuesday they are operating under the assumption that Garcia, 51, will go to trial first.

“We’ll be ready to go to trial in June,” East Baton Rouge Parish Public Defender Mike Mitchell, one of Garcia’s attorneys, said outside White’s courtroom.

Garcia and Alonso are charged with first-degree murder and face mandatory sentences of life in prison if convicted on that charge. Prosecutors announced in 2016 they would not seek the death penalty after discussions with the victims' families and in order to expedite the case.

The Duplantiers’ bodies were discovered Oct. 19, 2015, in the back seat of their pickup truck at a Hammond gas station. They had been strangled.

Alonso's white pickup was captured on surveillance video as it followed the couple’s truck into the Petro truck stop, authorities said. Alonso’s truck was later recovered at Garcia’s residence in Hollywood, Florida.

Alonso performed landscaping work for the Duplantiers and lived on other property owned by them.

A safe inside the Duplantier home was found open, with cash missing. A large amount of cash and a number of unspecified items believed stolen from the home were found at Garcia’s residence in Florida, authorities have said.

Dwight Doskey, who represents Alonso, said Tuesday the evidence recently given to him by prosecutors includes license plate reader information, phone records, follow-up search warrants and hundreds of photographs from the crime scene and Garcia’s house.

Investigators said they believe Alonso and Garcia went into the Duplantier home and beat the couple to obtain information needed to open the safe. Blood was found in several rooms, according to police.