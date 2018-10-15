A Walker man who worked for Baton Rouge automobile dealer Hamid Ghassemi pleaded guilty Monday in the alleged murder-for-hire of Ghassemi's ex-wife in 2015.

Daniel Humberto Richter, 36, who was charged with first-degree murder and faced a possible sentence of life in prison, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping in return for a future 50-year prison term.

In July, a Denham Springs man also charged with first-degree murder in the case pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a future 40-year prison term. Tyler Lee Ashpaugh, 24, admitted shooting Taherah Ghassemi multiple times in the head but claimed she was already dead.

Hamid Ghassemi, 67, and Skyler Williams, 20, of Denham Springs, still are charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against Ghassemi, meaning he would face a mandatory sentence of life behind bars if convicted as charged.

Williams was 17 at the time of the slaying and is not eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors have said they'll pursue a sentence of life in prison without parole if he's found guilty of first-degree murder. His trial is April 22.

Ghassemi is scheduled to be tried next week, but the trial is expected to be postponed.

The body of Taherah Ghassemi, 54, was found in May 2015 in a heavily wooded area of rural St. Helena Parish. She had been reported missing the prior month from her Baton Rouge home.

Hamid Ghassemi is accused of paying $10,000 to have her killed following their bitter divorce.