Two judges in Baton Rouge this week came to different decisions about the appropriate place to house two juveniles awaiting trial on crimes serious enough to be charged as adults: one ordering a 17-year-old back, at least temporarily, to the parish's juvenile detention center and the other keeping a 16-year-old in an adult jail.
The hearings this week highlighted the uncertainty among Baton Rouge judicial officials over how to determine the appropriate place to detain such youth.
"There's not a lot of guidance of the factors to use (in these decisions)," state District Judge Lou Daniel said Friday. "I certainly don't think it's automatic; it's discretionary of the court."
Daniel later ruled that 16-year-old Antoine Bowie, who has been charged as an adult in an August armed robbery and shooting, should not be returned to the juvenile detention facility.
That decision came two days after state District Judge Don Johnson ordered 17-year-old Malik Gray — who has been charged in adult court with second-degree murder in the May killing of Ricardo Alberto Aguilar, as well as attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery — back to the custody of the juvenile detention center, after finding prosecutors inaccurately cited state law in prior motions that affected the juvenile's jailing. Johnson will reconsider the issue on March 21. Gray was 16 when he was arrested last year, but turned 17 in December.
Despite the opposing rulings, both judges encouraged further discussion and testimony around the issue, no doubt ensuring that advocates and attorneys continue challenging standing practices.
These two hearings followed a January decision that transferred the first such juvenile in Baton Rouge — 15-year-old Gregory Howard, accused in the August killing of Spencer Hebert — back to the juvenile detention center, instead of an adult facility. Daniel granted that request without a hearing, as prosecutors did not oppose the move.
However, the district attorney's office opposed both Gray's and Bowie's return to juvenile detention.
“He is a violent individual who would be a threat," Assistant District Attorney Frank Breaux said in Gray's hearing. "This would be a fox going into a hen house."
Defense attorneys argued the teens need the services available at the juvenile detention center, like schooling, therapy and recreation.
Gray and Bowie had both been previously transferred to the custody of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after they were charged in adult court. However, because the Sheriff's Office closed its juvenile wing at Parish Prison last year due to capacity issues, all juveniles facing adult charges — like Bowie, and previously Gray and Howard — are moved three hours north, to East Carroll Sheriff's Office's Riverbend Detention Center.
The juveniles' lawyers argued that Riverbend is too far for necessary attorney-client meetings, and that adult jail does not provide the services youths need. The attorneys also contend that when they need to meet with their clients, there is nowhere appropriate for them to be housed at Parish Prison, meaning the youthful offenders have ended up in temporary cells in central booking: an area without beds, in the proximity of adults and surrounded by almost constant noise.
“This reflects on us as a society, how we treat our youth," said Niles Haymer, the attorney representing Bowie. "Because he’s 16 years old, … his brain hasn’t fully developed, and I think we should treat him that way.”
At both hearings, Gray and Bowie sat in gray-and-tan striped jumpsuits labeled RBDC, for Riverbend Detention Center. Their feet were shackled. They both were stoic, glancing at their families. Bowie let a smile form once or twice while chatting with his attorney as they waited for court proceedings.
At Wednesday's hearing, Johnson focused on how prosecutors last May provided an incorrect foundation for his decision to remove Gray from the juvenile detention center. Prosecutors wrote that because of Gray's charges in adult court, "he is legally required to be transferred to the appropriate adult facility for detention prior to his trial."
“The state misstated the law and failed to inform the court … (that) it is not mandatory that I move the juvenile," Johnson said. “I set aside that order (from May) and return the juvenile to custody in juvenile detention.”
A 2016 change to state law updated the language about transferring youths charged in adult court to an adult detention facility from "shall order" to "may order."
District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office has since updated its language to reflect current state law. However, many other juveniles, including Bowie, have been transferred out of juvenile custody under those circumstances, which Assistant Public Defender Harry Landry III said could affect their cases. But, he said it is more likely to affect how future such cases are handled.
"I think it says a lot for other cases moving forward," said Landry, the public defender who represents Gray.
In his decision Friday to keep Bowie at an adult jail, Daniel cited testimony that Bowie had previously threatened juvenile detention staff in prior stints at the facility, and noted that juvenile detention center is set up for more temporary stays, not those facing adult murder charges that can be years before trial.
Deron Patin, interim director of the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center, testified that the average stay is 14 days. But he noted they are working on a long-term education plan for Howard, the first juvenile expected to remain there as he awaits trial in adult court.
In both hearings, Patin explained that his facility currently has the space to house such offenders, but he worries if all juveniles in Bowie's or Gray's position come to him, how it could affect capacity because of the longer length of stay.
“If (Gray) is returned … I hope that it’s a smooth transition," Patin said. “The juvenile justice community really focuses on taking care of the youth.”