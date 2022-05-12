Lawyers for a Baton Rouge woman accused of fatally poisoning her live-in boyfriend and suspected of doing the same to her husband nine months later could not persuade a judge Thursday to discard evidence in the high-profile case.
Retired Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Raymond Bigelow refused to void four search warrant applications in Meshell Hale's case. However, he found that a New Orleans police detective intentionally omitted important information from the applications.
"It wasn't negligent. It was intentional. You think I'll ever sign a warrant for her again? Probably not," Bigelow said of Sgt. Debra Pruitt, who now works in the New Orleans Police Department's public integrity division.
Hale's attorneys pledged to appeal Bigelow's ruling. They also plan to file additional motions to void two more search warrant applications, as well as Hale's statements to authorities.
Her lawyers had alleged in January that detectives intentionally misled 19th Judicial District Commissioner Nicole Robinson in order to obtain search warrants that authorities say resulted in the collection of incriminating evidence against Hale.
Prosecutors countered last month that detectives presented more than enough evidence to justify granting the search warrants in Hale's case.
Bigelow agreed Thursday with the prosecution. He said Robinson was not provided all the facts but there was enough evidence in the applications to support the granting of the search warrants, two of which were for the homes of Hale and her daughter.
Hale, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 2015 poisoning death of Damian Skipper, 41, and is suspected in the suspicious March 2016 death of Arthur Noflin Jr., 42.
Hale was married to Noflin at the time of Skipper's death. The cause of Skipper's death was determined to be barium poisoning after his body was exhumed following Noflin's death. Noflin's charred body was found inside his burned truck in New Orleans.
Thursday's spirited court hearing centered on a 2016 Jeep Patriot that, according to authorities, was caught on a license plate reader on Interstate 10 East in LaPlace following Noflin's truck — less than two hours before the pickup was found on fire in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward.
The Patriot, traveling two seconds behind Noflin's truck, was rented by Nina Alexander, who was in a domestic relationship with Hale's daughter, Dominique Hale, according to previously filed court documents.
Investigators have been looking into whether Dominique Hale and Alexander had anything to do with the possible dumping of Noflin’s body and truck, court records show.
Search warrant applications approved by Robinson on May 9, 2016, stated that a police dog named Monty had "hit" on, or detected, an accelerant in the Patriot. What was left out of the applications was the fact that on May 4, 2016, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab reported that no common ignitable liquid residue was detected in a sample of the Patriot's cargo-area carpet.
When Bigelow stated there is a "conflict" between the Crime Lab and Monty, Crime Lab forensic scientist Mindy Buratt replied, "They're not competing against each other. They're working together."
Kevin Boshea, one of Hale's attorneys, told Pruitt during her testimony that a "critical analysis was withheld" from the search warrant applications and Robinson.
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings said the crime lab was merely "not able to confirm" Monty's suspicions.
"The canine still detected it," Pruitt testified, adding that she did not try to mislead the court commissioner.
Boshea noted that he has represented New Orleans police officers who were fired for the very thing Pruitt did in the Hale case.
"That woman fires my clients when they miss one sentence," he told Bigelow. "If she was on the other side she would be firing herself."
Cummings argued Pruitt did not make a "false statement" in the search warrant applications, but Bigelow said there was a "big omission."
"The judge should have been informed," he added.
Bigelow added that Pruitt favored Monty's finding over the Crime Lab's analysis.
"It's a dog!" he said.
Hale was scheduled to stand trial June 27 on a first-degree murder charge in Skipper's slaying, but at the defense's request Bigelow pushed the trial back to Sept. 6. She faces a life prison term if convicted as charged.
Bigelow also set a new $300,000 bond for her. She has been held without bail since her June 2018 arrest. The judge said she must wear an ankle monitor and cannot leave her home, other than to go to her attorneys' office. When she does that, an employee of the firm must drive her to and from the appointment, he said.
Hale has not been charged in Noflin's death, but a state appeals court ruled in 2020 that prosecutors can present evidence at Hale's murder trial about the suspicious death of her husband.
Pruitt testified at a hearing in 2020 that Hale bought barium acetate twice in 2015 before Skipper died, and once in 2016 before Noflin's death. Prosecutors have said Hale researched barium acetate on her computer.
The week prior to his death, Noflin was hospitalized twice with the same symptoms Skipper had, according to prosecutors.
The cause and manner of Noflin's death remain unclassified. An autopsy showed no signs of trauma and determined he did not inhale any smoke, indicating Noflin was dead before his body was burned.
Cummings has alleged that the motive for "each of the murders" was financial gain.