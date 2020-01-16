Perhaps the third time will be the charm for a Baton Rouge cocaine trafficker whose case has been sent back to a federal judge for resentencing -- again.

In late 2018, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out Broderick D. Mathes' 17 1/2-year prison term and ordered Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to resentence him.

The appellate court cited Mathes' "extraordinary cooperation" with the government and the unreasonableness of the sentence, which was more than 10 years above the top end of the applicable guideline range.

Dick later sentenced Mathes to 13 years and 4 months in prison. The judge explained that she once again gave him a prison term above the guideline range because his brother, Wilbert Mathes, is serving a 27-year sentence for essentially the same conduct in the same criminal conspiracy. Dick said she was trying to avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities.

On Wednesday, the 5th Circuit once again tossed Broderick Mathes' sentence and sent the case back to Dick for another resentencing.

Broderick Mathes, who pleaded guilty and testified at his brother's 2016 trial, argues that the disparity between his sentence and his brother's was warranted due to his cooperation with the government.

"The Government agrees. So do we," the appeals court wrote. "The transcript of the re-sentencing hearing makes it clear that ... the disparity the court perceived as unwarranted was a major factor in its decision. But that disparity was warranted here -- Mathes risked his life by cooperating with the government."

The 5th Circuit affirmed Wilbert Mathes' cocaine trafficking conviction and sentence in late 2018. His sentence included forfeiting $593,000 in drug proceeds.