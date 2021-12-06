A Kenner man was convicted Monday of raping a Baton Rouge woman at knifepoint in her Alaska Street home last year.

St. Julian Jarel Baranco, 37, now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for first-degree rape.

The victim told police he came to her residence on Aug. 11, 2020, and "began to hit her in the head and act very strangely," an affidavit of probable cause states. He pulled out a folding knife, raped her and kept her from leaving by blocking the door while armed with the knife, the documents say.

Police found the knife in plain view between the seat cushions of the sofa, the affidavit says.

State District Judge Fred Crifasi will sentence Baranco on April 18.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorneys Melissa Morvant and Danielle Billings prosecuted the case.