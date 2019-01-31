After closing arguments in which prosecutors said Chad Scott was a corrupt federal agent while defense attorneys called him a victim of lying witnesses, a jury in the trial of the former Drug Enforcement Administration agent deliberated five hours Thursday without returning a verdict.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo recessed the jury just before 5 p.m. Thursday after the eight-woman, four-man panel had not come to a decision on the seven counts Scott faces. Their task, which came after sometimes heated closing statements, was complicated by air conditioning problems in the jury room that made it uncomfortably warm.

The jury began deliberating just before noon Thursday after listening to about two hours of closing arguments and half an hour of jury instructions from Milazzo.

Scott faces seven counts in this, the first of his two federal corruption trials. The second, on additional counts, is scheduled for October. The seven counts now under deliberation include three counts of obstruction of justice, two of perjury and two of falsification of government records.

Closing arguments rehashed the conflicting strategies the two sides have taken during the eight-day trial.

Thursday morning, prosecutors repeatedly referred to Scott as a “liar” and said he abused the power afforded to him by the badge and gun of the DEA.

“He took that power and twisted, distorted, and abused it for his own purposes,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Duree argued before the jury. “We’ve proved he lied and cheated and manipulated to get what he wanted.”

Duree walked the jury through the counts against Scott: two falsification of government forms charges, three obstruction of justice counts and two perjury counts.

He argued that Scott saw Frederick Brown, a Houston-based drug trafficker from whom Scott seized a truck in Houston, as a target with a lot of money who could get Scott what he wanted, including arrests and seizures in southeast Louisiana, Scott’s territory.

Two of the counts Scott faces stem from the seizure forms he filled out about the truck. He claimed to have been given it during a Metairie meeting with Brown.

+3 Prosecution completes case at trial of former DEA agent Chad Scott; defense is up next Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the federal trial of former narcotics agent Chad Scott, capping a day of testimony that careened from…

Duree also said that Scott is responsible for the tainted conviction of another drug trafficker, Jorge Perralta. Perralta was convicted in his Jan. 2016 trial, partially on the testimony of Brown and another man named Edwin Martinez.

Prosecutors allege Martinez and Brown lied at Scott's behest, believing that the agent could help them get lower sentences. Scott is also accused of lying under oath during a Perralta hearing.

Perralta's conviction was overturned, and Duree blamed Scott.

“It was not the United States who gave Perralta a get-out-of-jail card. It was defendant Scott,” Duree said.

Defense attorney Stephen Garcia attacked the government’s case as “flawed” and accused prosecutors of using the term “corruption” in an effort to “tug at your heartstrings.”

“Consider the witnesses,” he said. “Drug dealers, who send poison into our schools, pistol whip other men with their four-year old daughters sleeping” nearby, a reminder to the jury that Martinez admitted beating another man while his daughter slept in a car.

Garcia repeated the defense assertion that the testimony against Scott had been coerced by prosecutors with the power to shorten life sentences.

Cooperating defendant testimony like that of drug traffickers Frederick Brown, Edwin Martinez and former deputy Karl Newman is like “quicksand,” Garcia said.

Prosecutors “don’t care what lie (a witness) tells as long as it’s the lies they want,” Garcia said.

At one point, Garcia said that the prosecutors had misled the jury, prompting an angry “Mr. Garcia!” from Milazzo, who called the attorneys up for a bench conference. Another bench conference followed an objection by Duree, who accused Garcia of misconstruing testimony.

Garcia closed by noting that Scott, even in the midst of a 2004 reprimand, was commended for being committed to DEA’s objectives, which include “disrupting and dismantling” illegal narcotics networks.

“The people who testified in this trial, he disrupted and dismantled their drug cartels, he disrupted and dismantled their armed robberies,” Garcia argued. Now, by testifying against Scott, “they have an opportunity to get back."

Thursday’s arguments played out in front of a packed courtroom with supporters of Scott filling several rows of the gallery behind the defense table and a legion of federal agents and interested onlookers filling the rest and standing along the back wall.

The jury will return at 9 a.m. Friday to resume deliberations.