The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards' early COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings violated the U.S. Constitution, finding even the earliest days of a public health emergency must not relegate the First Amendment to a mere "proposition."
Citing the fundamentl importance of religious liberty, the justices threw out six misdemeanor counts against Central pastor Tony Spell, who brazenly defied early restrictions that had limited gatherings to 10 or 50 people — including religious services.
Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, had asked the high court to "quash," or throw out, the charges. The ruling was 5-2 for Spell, with Chief Justice John Weimer and Piper Griffin dissenting.
The state's high court relied heavily on earlier U.S. Supreme Court rulings blocking other pandemic-related restrictions on religious gatherings in California and New York. It rejected the idea that governors should get more leeway to issue blunt orders that might infringe on rights during the early days of a public health emergency like the pandemic, when far less was known about the virus.
The court instead found the highest level of court review must still apply to restrictions on these fundamental rights. Known as "strict scrutiny," the level of review means the state has to prove its rules are constitutional and isn't afforded the presumption that they are.
"We reject any contention that early in a crisis, the Constitution’s protection of fundamental rights must always yield to the needs of the state to respond to the crisis," the majority opinion by Justice William Crane says. "A public health emergency does not relegate the First Amendment to a proposition or allow violations thereof to be judged on a sliding scale of constitutionality."
"The infringement of the fundamental right of the free exercise of religion, whether in times of crisis or calm, must always be strictly scrutinized by our courts," the opinion adds.
Edwards and state prosecutors had argued a lesser level of review was necessary for rules in that early stage of the pandemic that would have allowed for more discretion.
They also had attempted to draw a distinction between Edwards' limits and those that the U.S. Supreme Court overruled in California and New York because those states' rules had come many months into the pandemic. Edwards' orders were in the first weeks of the pandemic, in March 2020.
But the justices in the majority found Edwards' rules — contained in two executive orders — were hardly the early, "blunt" measures that attorneys described.
The orders had numerous exemptions for businesses and other "essential" activities. That meant participating in religious activities was treated less favorably than going shopping, going to the airport or working in an office building, even when a large part of the public was ordered to stay at home, the majority opinion found.
The state also offered no evidence to support that disparate treatment, the court found. For example, it could not explain the difference between time spent a church and in an office building, both of which could involve "prolonged gatherings of people in close proximity."
"Yet under both executive orders, an unlimited number of people were allowed to remain in a single conference room in an office building for an unlimited period of time, all in close proximity, talking, eating, and engaging in any other “normal operations” of the business," the court wrote. "However, if ten of these individuals left the conference room, walked across the street to a church, and entered an otherwise empty sanctuary building for a worship service, they were subject to criminal prosecution."
Jeff Wittenbrink, who is Spell's attorney, said Justice Crane was exactly right in his majority opinion and made a careful analysis of the balancing act between the protection of fundamental rights and the state's power to respond in an emergency.
"Properly, Justice Crane says, 'Listen, the state has the burden to come back and prove — show evidence — why these exceptions were made and why it's different to be in a conference room and not in a church," Wittenbrink said.
In a statement, Edwards' office said he disagreed with but accepted the court's ruling, believing his orders "were both necessary and lawful."
"Each and every action Gov. Edwards took throughout the COVID pandemic was done with the goal of protecting the public’s health and saving lives," the statement adds.
The statemen also said the governor has always "recognized the importance of places of worship during COVID, which is why they were never closed while the public health emergency was in place."
"The Governor worked closely with faith leaders throughout the pandemic, and all were encouraged to hold services as safely as possible to protect their congregations," he said.
Edwards said that, since those early days, the state and nation have made "great strides" because of vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation efforts.
"But we must never forget the more than 17,000 Louisianans who have died from the virus nor those who were either hospitalized or suffered serious illness as a result of it," he added.