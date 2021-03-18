A Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles over the course of nine years has been indicted on rape and other counts.
Thomas Earl Ford, 38, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Wednesday with first-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, and three counts each of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
A first-degree rape conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
The indictment states that the alleged abuse was perpetrated between January 2011 and April 2020. Two of the victims came forward after learning of the first victim’s allegations, Baton Rouge police have said.
One of the alleged victims says she was sexually abused from the age of 8 to 15, an arrest warrant affidavit says, and another victim told police she was abused from the age of 9 to 16.
The case has been assigned to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.