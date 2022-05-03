A local Fortune 500 business owner who staunchly opposes St. George becoming East Baton Rouge Parish's fifth municipality told a judge Tuesday he believes the creation of a new city will have negative financial and social impacts on Baton Rouge.
John Engquist, who also is a developer, opted last year for H&E Equipment Services to be annexed into the city of Baton Rouge rather than remain within the proposed boundaries of the city of St. George.
At the time, Engquist threatened to pack up his publicly-traded company and move out of state should the firm and his nearby planned Materra residential development be forced to remain in St. George.
At the trial of a lawsuit seeking to stop the new city's establishment, Engquist testified that he believes the boundaries of the majority-White St. George were "racially motivated," a perception that he said harms his ability to recruit employees.
"Perception becomes reality," he said.
H&E Equipment Services, a heavy construction rental business, employs 270 people at its Baton Rouge corporate headquarters on Airline Highway and Pecue Lane, Engquist said.
"I have a huge stake here," he said, noting that he has lived in Baton Rouge since the second grade and has six grandchildren. "I'm heavily involved in this community."
Engquist said his board has pushed him to move the company to another city, but he has resisted.
"Baton Rouge has a lot of issues -- crime, litter, traffic, schools. All of that is making it hard to recruit executive talent," he said while being questioned by Brett Furr, one of the attorneys for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council leader LaMont Cole.
Broome and Cole filed the lawsuit against St. George organizers Chris Rials and Norman Browning to stop the new city's establishment.
Under questioning from Christine Peck, one of the lawyers representing Rials and Browning, Engquist acknowledged that he personally contributed $10,000 to the anti-St. George cause and that H&E Equipment contributed another $25,000.
In October 2019, roughly 59% — or 32,293 people — of the more than 54,000 registered voters living in the St. George area cast ballots in the incorporation election, which was approved by a margin of 54% to 46%.
Engquist acknowledged Tuesday that he didn't seek his firm's annexation until last year, after the lawsuit was filed. He also said his board began pushing him to relocate the company headquarters long before the St. George effort began.
"All of those problems with the city of Baton Rouge were in existence prior to the movement to incorporate St. George," Peck said.
"Yes," Engquist agreed.
Previous annexations out of the proposed St. George area and into the Baton Rouge city limits have included much of the Mall of Louisiana, Woman's Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Siegen Lane Marketplace, Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus, the Costco store near Interstate 12 and Airline Highway, and L’Auberge Baton Rouge.
Rials testified Monday on the trial's opening day that neither race nor income played a part in the carving out St. George's boundaries.
The trial in the 19th Judicial District Court is expected to last at least a week. Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady is hearing the case.
In the lawsuit, Broome's lawyers alleged that proponents overestimated projected revenues and underestimated expenses for the proposed city of roughly 86,000 people. They also said an estimated $48.3 million in annual revenue that the city-parish would lose if the St. George's incorporation happened would impair city-parish services and trigger layoffs.
St. George proponents are pushing for a new municipality as a way to set up a new school district and gain more control over how some of their tax dollars are spent. The proposed city's budget would be built on sales tax revenue generated within its boundaries.
Broome and Cole's lawyers say the voter-approved incorporation effort is fatally flawed because organizers failed to fully tell voters what services would be provided to its residents and never disclosed a funding plan.
The mayor and Cole's attorneys will continue calling witnesses Wednesday. They have called at least 10 so far. The defense could call nearly three dozen witnesses.