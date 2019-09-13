A 16-year-old Baton Rouge boy has been indicted on second-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose body was dumped behind Olympia Stadium in June.

Jah'Marie Street, of 7353 Highland Road, was accused Thursday by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in the fatal June 26 shooting of Davonta Deon London, 18.

Street was 15 at the time of London's death. He turned 16 on July 8.

London's body was dumped in the parking lot of BREC's Perkins Road Park in broad daylight. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Baton Rouge police said at the time that a vehicle pulled into the park, dumped the body and fled the scene, turning left onto Kenilworth Parkway toward Highland Road.

Street faces a possible life prison term without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence if he's found guilty of second-degree murder. In the event of a conviction on that charge, a sentencing hearing would have to be held to consider his youth and other factors.