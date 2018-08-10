A grand jury declined this week to indict two Baton Rouge men on murder counts in separate shooting deaths, one of which came on the heels of a fatal robbery.
In one of the cases, James Ricardo Johnson was accused of killing 32-year-old Kendrick Dixon on May 13 moments after detectives believe Dixon shot and killed Henry Carr — one of Johnson's friends — during an armed robbery at the Elm Grove Garden apartment complex.
In the other case, Dwayne Bradley was accused of killing 23-year-old Joel Fealing on March 21 during a drug-related gunfight outside a Greenwell Springs Road laundromat. Both men were shot.
An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury declined Thursday to indict Johnson, 36, of 2435 Lark St., and Bradley, 30, of 2001 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., on murder counts. Bradley, however, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Friday.
In the case involving Johnson, an arrest warrant states that Carr, 34, was visiting friends at the Elm Grove Garden apartments when an armed Dixon approached Carr near his vehicle. Dixon robbed Carr of his belongings, including his gun, and shot him several times, police said.
Johnson witnessed the shooting of his friend and pursued Dixon, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two men. Johnson fired multiple shots into Dixon’s vehicle, striking him several times as the vehicle rolled slowly to a stop, according to the warrant. Johnson then fired two more shots through the front passenger window.
“Based on evidence obtained from the crime scene, as well as statements obtained from witnesses, we believe James Ricardo Johnson acted in self-defense and/or defense of others in this incident,” Moore said.
In the other fatal shooting, police said Bradley and Fealing had met to conduct a drug transaction and were sitting in a car together in the laundromat parking lot when they started fighting and then shot each other.
Moore said all relevant information was presented to the grand jury.
“Unfortunately, there just was not sufficient evidence for the grand jury to establish an indictment as to the homicide arrest,” he said.
Bradley was shot in the leg and walked about a block before collapsing. Fealing was shot in the buttocks and died during surgery, police stated.
Police recovered two guns from the scene: one from Fealing and another from Bradley’s vehicle, along with spent shell casings from each weapon. A scale and large quantity of marijuana also was found.
The grand jury could take another look at the cases in the future if more evidence is presented to the panel.