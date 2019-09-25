Baton Rouge City Court will be open this Saturday to resolve bench warrants and handle any traffic or criminal matters.
The event, which begins at 8 a.m. and is dubbed "Saturday Court," is meant to address the many outstanding bench warrants in the city and allow access to the court for persons who have difficulty making it to court during the work week.
Individuals may recall bench warrants without fear of arrest and handle any traffic or criminal matter, whether their court date has passed or is upcoming.
City Court judges, city prosecutors and public defenders will be standing by to assist.
City Court officials say the Saturday event is not an amnesty program.
"We ask that you make a good faith effort to satisfy your outstanding traffic and criminal fines, and we will make a good faith effort to work with you to clear up any outstanding warrants or open cases," Elzie Alford Jr., clerk of court and judicial administrator for City Court, said in a news release.
City Court is located at 233 St. Louis St.
The court's criminal/traffic division can be reached at 225-389-5294.