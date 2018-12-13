A 20-year-old Port Allen man has been indicted in the August shooting of a man in Baton Rouge who died several weeks later.

Darius Bell, of 3972 S. Mulatto Bend Road, was charged with second-degree murder by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Wednesday in the slaying of Marcus Haynes, 35, also of Port Allen.

An arrest warrant alleges Bell fired into a car traveling on North 31st Street on Aug. 10 and hit Haynes, the driver. He died Sept.2.

Haynes told police at the hospital that someone named "Sherwood Montana" was the triggerman, the warrant says. Police tentatively matched Bell to that nickname using law enforcement databases.

Bell's case has been assigned to state District Judge Bonnie Jackson.