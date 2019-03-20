A 15-year-old Baton Rouge boy accused in the fatal shooting a local gospel singer during a suspected carjacking last month was indicted on second-degree murder Wednesday.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indictment identified the boy as Percy Heard, of 3003 S. River Road. His name had not been previously released.

Heard is charged in the slaying of Marshall Larks, 35, a beloved member of local church choirs and gospel groups.

Known as "Hollywood" for his flashy fashion sense, he sang at LSU football legend Billy Cannon's funeral last year

Larks’ body was discovered Feb. 17 in a wooded area in the 1100 block of Spanish Town Road across from the construction site for The Elysian II apartment complex.

Baton Rouge police spokesman L'Jean KcKneely has said Larks was found without his belongings, and the white SUV that he had been driving was stolen in the encounter. It was later recovered elsewhere.

Larks died from multiple gunshot wounds, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark has said.

Heard's case has been assigned to state District Judge Don Johnson.