A Baton Rouge business owner accused of fatally shooting a man in December and dumping his tarp-wrapped body from a moving vehicle onto South Flannery Road was indicted Wednesday.

Kevin Hewitt Dukes, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 4 slaying of 55-year-old Julius Thomas Sr.

Dukes is accused of killing Thomas at Dukes' car business, King of Karz LA, on Old Hammond Highway, about a mile from where the body was found.

+4 Man arrested in death of a man found wrapped in tarp; victim owed him money, officials say A Baton Rouge business owner was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the shooting death of a 55-year-old man whose body was found wrapped in a tar…

The victim's family told investigators the two men had an ongoing feud over a large amount of money that Thomas owed Dukes, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's officials have said.

Deputies discovered an "excessive amount of blood" on Dukes' car and outside his business, authorities said. They also found a shell casing and a bullet projectile.